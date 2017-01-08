MLK Day of Service

Service projects for all ages will be available at Highland Park's 8th Annual Martin Luther King Day of Service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the Recreation Center of Highland Park, 1207 Park Ave. West. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will recount his experiences as a student of Dr. King, and the Jesse White Tumblers, Lynn Epps, and the Edgewood chorus will perform. Service projects include assembling toiletries for hospitalized veterans and the USO, and creating Valentine messages for Operation Support Our Troops. Toiletries and nonperishable food items, glasses, instruments, toiletries and bicycles will be collected at the event from 10 a.m. to noon. Contact Terry Grossberg at trpltung@gmail.com or (847) 204-4815 or visit www.cityhpil.com/MLK.