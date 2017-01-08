Breaking News Bar
 
Fitness center open house

Daily Herald report

The Mundelein Park & Recreation District will hold an open house at its Park View Health & Fitness Center, 1401 N. Midlothian Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan 28. Wellness coaches, personal trainers, and massage therapists will be on hand to discuss integrated approaches to better overall health. Free demonstrations of Pilates and yoga group exercise classes and Thai massage will be offered, as well as flexibility and stress relief training. Participants also will learn about nutrition coaching and education and the benefits of essential oils. Call (847) 566-0650 or visit www.mundeleinparks.org.

