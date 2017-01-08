Schaumburg ranks well with college graduates

Schaumburg has been ranked 16th in the United States a prime area for recent college graduates in the "2017 Best Cities for New Grads" report by careers and personal finance website, GoodCall.com. Factors were its affordable cost of living, relative salaries, local amenities and strong job market. The full report, including methodology, is at www.goodcall.com/data-center/2017-best-cities-new-grads.