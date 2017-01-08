Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 1/8/2017 5:59 PM

Lake County deputies save overdose victim

Daily Herald report

Lake County sheriff's deputies used the anti-opioid drug naloxone Sunday to save the life of an overdose victim in Ingleside.

The 31-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive after being involved in a crash about 12:35 p.m. at Rollins and North Wilson roads, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Deputy Robert Skrypek, the first to arrive on the scene, determined he was overdosing on opioids and administered two doses of naloxone, which were unsuccessful.

Skrypek performed CPR on the man until Deputy Lorne White arrived and administered two more doses of the anti-opioid drug, causing the man to regain consciousness, officials said. Though alert and talking, he was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff's office said deputies have used naloxone to save more than 25 people who were overdosing on opioids.

