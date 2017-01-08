A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet

Mimi Valdes, left, and Pharrell Williams arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Thandie Newton arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Janelle Monae arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Evan Rachel Wood arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Amy Adams arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Octavia Spencer arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Chrissy Metz arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Natalie Portman arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Felicity Jones arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Courtney B. Vance, left, and Angela Bassett arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Karrueche Tran arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Carrie Underwood arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Milo Ventimiglia arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Ruth Negga arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Mandy Moore arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Sterling K. Brown, left, and Ryan Michelle Bathe arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Lily Collins arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Associated Press

The pinks had it Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet, from Ryan Michelle Bathe on the arm of hubby Sterling K. Brown to a stunning Lily Collins in princessy Zuhair Murad, hair up in a loose, dramatic bun.

Collins' couture gown was a light shade with a floral design. She went with her first choice to go with Harry Winston jewels.

"I love this color. It's fun, it's fresh, it's great," Collins told E! Entertainment from Beverly Hills, California.

Bathe shimmered in pink next to her man, who was dressed in a blue tuxedo as was his "This is Us" dad, played by Milo Ventimiglia. Dad wore Ralph Lauren.

Angela Bassett, accompanied by husband Courtney B. Vance, went for a deeper, reddish shade of pink in an off-the-shoulder look, while Karrueche Tran popped in a neon pink Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown that threatened to swallow her whole, tight top knot and all.

Doing frothy, FROTHY pink was presenter Carrie Underwood. It was full-on in the sticky-outy floral embellishment department on the front, split in middle with cutouts at the waist and barely a back.

Presenter Felicity Jones was in busy, busy pink, courtesy of Gucci. It came with a not-so-good-together shade of nude, in fact, with a black ruffle design in beads at the neck and a black bow at the waist.

Zoe Saldana also wore Gucci pink paired with scarlet in silk chiffon. It had an asymmetrical tiered ruffled skirt and blush satin bow. Emma Stone wore Valentino in pale pink with a silver star design.

Those in yellow were led by "Jackie" queen Natalie Portman, baby bump draped in a three-quarter sleeve dress from Prada with vintage Tiffany jewelry. Her matronly look had a high waist and her loose hair was back-swept, worthy of her 1960s character.

"I'm a sucker for color and this canary diamond number rocked my world," said Carson Kressley, the fashion expert who made a name for himself on Bravo's "Queer Eye" reality show.

"The silhouette conjures a '60s Princess Grace vibe but the jewelry and hair keep it modern," he added.

Emily Ratajkowski was in a whole different kind of yellow, a sexy loose gown with slits at the leg and neck. Kerry Washington was golden in Dolce & Gabbana couture with floral embellishment and a touch of crusted silver jewels. Viola Davis went one-shoulder in shimmering lemon yellow from Michael Kors.

Hal Rubenstein, a fashion insider and designer himself, praised Thandie Newton for bringing new life to classic white with an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve Monse gown adorned with a fire design of coppery sequins at the bottom.

"I like the ingenuity of it," he said. "Fashion should be about new concepts and surprises."

Mandy Moore, who plays wife to Ventimiglia's Jack on NBC's "This is Us," brought the drama with a caped gown with a plunging black neckline by Naeem Khan. Also in low-cut, old Hollywood black: Kristen Bell.

Ruth Negga, short hair slicked back, was up for a statue and sort of resembled one in a shimmery silver short-sleeve number that hugged her like a body glove, from Louis Vuitton. One observer said emergency blanket (like the one in your car trunk) came to mind.

"The liquid silver look is chic but the zipper and seaming details look like she just landed the Starship Enterprise," Kressley said.

Rickie De Sole, fashion market and accessories director for W magazine, disagreed, saying Negga pushed boundaries on the red carpet.

"It was completely unexpected. She solidified her place as a fashion darling. Those sleeves, it's so hard for people to pull off that sleeve, but she did."

Watery slick hair - short, loose and in tight ponytails - was abundant, including on Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on "Stranger Things."

Velvet, a persistent trend on runways and red carpets, represented on Chrissy Metz, another sibling on "This is Us." She wore it in deep blue, belted in silver at the waist.

Like Negga, Amy Adams went for metallic in a Tom Ford sequined gown in inky black and blood red. It was strapless, severely cut across her chest, showing off her fair skin and loose red hair.

"I'm really thrilled because I got to do 'Nocturnal Animals' with him," she said of the designer. "He's such a brilliant writer and director."

Evan Rachel Wood, in an ode to David Bowie and others, decided on a sharply tailored custom tux by Altuzarra. The "Westworld" star has nothing against gowns. It's just: "I want to make sure that young girls know they're not a requirement."

Octavia Spencer agreed, walking the red carpet in a classically cut blue tux designed by a friend.