updated: 1/7/2017 2:36 PM

Left tackle Penn out for Raiders against Texans

Associated Press
HOUSTON -- Star left tackle Donald Penn is out with a knee injury for the Oakland Raiders in their AFC wild-card playoff game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

With Penn out, the Raiders will look to Menelik Watson to protect rookie third-string quarterback Connor Cook's blind side in his first NFL start.

Penn has played 160 consecutive regular-season games, which is tied with Cleveland's Joe Thomas for the longest active streak for an NFL offensive lineman.

Also inactive for the Raiders are quarterback Derek Carr, safety Nate Allen, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, guard Vadal Alexander and defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Branden Jackson.

Texans quarterback Tom Savage, who had started the past two games, is out with a concussion.

Others inactive for the Texans are cornerback Denzel Rice, linebackers John Simon and Max Bullough, guard Josh Walker, wide receiver Wendall Williams and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

