Flyers snap 5-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Tampa Bay

Philadelphia Flyers' Claude Giroux, right, cannot get a shot past Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Valtteri Filppula, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Chris VandeVelde battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Nikita Nesterov (89) cannot defend a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier (14) scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Nikita Nesterov (89) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) cannot block a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas past Tampa's Anton Stralman (6) and Flyers' Wayne Simmonds (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Alex Killorn (17) scores a goal past Philadelphia Flyers' Michal Neuvirth (30) as Andrew MacDonald (47) and Ivan Provorov (9) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia. Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Sean Couturier and Radko Gudas scored in the second period to help the Philadelphia Flyers end a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

Michal Neuvirth made 24 saves in his first game since Nov. 12 after missing 24 because of a left knee injury for Philadelphia, which had lost seven of eight since the end of a 10-game winning streak on Dec. 17.

Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, who have allowed 16 goals during a three-game slide.

Jakub Voracek added two assists for Philadelphia.