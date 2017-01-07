Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/7/2017 3:25 PM

NFL postseason opens with unlikely quarterback matchup

  • Oakland Raiders fans pose for a photo before the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.

    Associated Press

  • Former president George H.W. Bush talks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

The NFL postseason opens Saturday afternoon with an unlikely matchup of quarterbacks.

The Raiders (12-4) start third-string rookie Connor Cook, who saw his first action in the final game of the regular season after Matt McGloin injured his shoulder. McGloin had been forced into action after Derek Carr broke his leg.

Cook is the first QB in history to make his first NFL start in a playoff game.


Brock Osweiler starts for the Houston Texans after being benched for Tom Savage two weeks ago. Savage suffered a concussion on Sunday.

Houston (9-7) is favored by three at home.

Later on wild-card Saturday, Detroit plays at Seattle.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

