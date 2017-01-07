No. 3 Maryland women breeze past Northwestern 96-65

Northwestern head coach Joe McKeown, right, speaks with a referee in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese directs her players in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

Northwestern forward Nia Coffey, center, shoots between Maryland guards Kaila Charles, left, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

Maryland guard Destiny Slocum, left, drives against Northwestern guard Ashley Deary in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in College Park, Md. Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Brionna Jones had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 18 and No. 3 Maryland easily defeated Northwestern 96-65 Saturday to remain unbeaten in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins (15-1, 3-0) scored the first six points and never trailed in their third straight lopsided victory since an 87-81 loss to top-ranked UConn.

Freshman Destiny Slocum chipped in with 16 points and Kristen Confroy added 12 for Maryland, the two-time defending conference champions. The Terps and No. 11 Ohio State are the only undefeated teams in Big Ten play.

Nia Coffey scored 22 for Northwestern (13-4, 2-2) and Christen Inman had 17. Coffey, the team's leading scorer, failed to make a basket in the first half and fouled out with 8:15 left.

With the 6-foot-3 Jones leading the way, the Terrapins finished with a 47-30 rebounding advantage. It was Jones' sixth straight double-double and 10th this season.

Slocum and Walker-Kimbrough each scored 11, and the Terrapins made a half-dozen 3-pointers in taking a 45-22 lead at halftime.

Northwestern committed turnovers on its first three possessions and trailed 23-10 after missing 14 of 18 shots in the first quarter.

After the Wildcats opened the second period with a basket, Maryland resumed the onslaught. Slocum and Confroy each made a pair of 3-pointers, and Walker-Kimbrough also connected from beyond the arc during an 18-4 run that made it 41-16.

Northwestern went 8 for 30 from the floor before halftime. The Wildcats came into the game averaging 73.8 points and were coming off an 87-point performance in a loss to Ohio State.

CAN'T BEAT THIS

The Wildcats are 0-6 against Maryland, including two defeats in tournament play. The closest game was decided by nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats won't crack the top tier of the conference until they can consistently win on the road. Northwestern is 10-1 at home and 3-3 in away games.

Maryland: The Terrapins looked every bit like the third-ranked team in the country, easily dispatching one of the better squads in the Big Ten. Maryland was particularly impressive on defense, forcing 18 turnovers and limiting Northwestern to 41 percent shooting.

UP NEXT

Northwestern tries again for its first conference road win of the season at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Maryland hosts Penn State on Wednesday night.