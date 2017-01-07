Women's Top 25 Capsules

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Kalani Brown had 17 points and nine rebounds and Alexis Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds to help No. 2 Baylor beat Oklahoma State 86-50 on Saturday.

Lauren Cox had 13 points and nine rebounds as Baylor (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) won its 13th straight game.

Karli Wheeler scored 15 points for Oklahoma State (12-3, 2-2).

The Lady Bears used a 21-7 run spanning the first and second quarters for a 29-13 lead. At that point, Oklahoma State had made just 6 of 26 shots, while Baylor was shooting 13 for 18. Baylor closed the first half with a 12-2 burst that made it 46-19.

NO. 3 MARYLAND 96, NORTHWESTERN 65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Brionna Jones had 15 points and 13 rebounds, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 18 points and Maryland routed Northwestern.

The Terrapins (15-1, 3-0 Big Tenm) scored the first six points and never trailed in their third straight lopsided victory since an 87-81 loss to top-ranked UConn.

Freshman Destiny Slocum added 16 points for Maryland. Nia Coffey scored 22 points for Northwestern (13-4, 2-2).

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 96, MICHIGAN 87

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and Ohio State survived a record-breaking day by Michigan's Katelynn Flaherty.

Flaherty had a career-high 38 points, hitting a school-record eight 3-pointers. Michigan (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten) made a season-best 13 3s on 25 attempts.

Stephanie Mavunga helped control the inside for the Buckeyes (14-4, 4-0), finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and six blocks. Ohio State hada 47-34 rebounding advantage.