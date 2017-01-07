George Hill activated for Utah Jazz

MINNEAPOLIS -- Utah Jazz point guard George Hill has been medically cleared to play Saturday night against Minnesota after missing the previous three games with a concussion.

The Jazz announced that Hill had passed the league's concussion protocol Saturday. Coach Quin Snyder says Hill the Jazz will likely keep his stretches of game action a little tighter while he gets his conditioning back. He has only played 36 minutes over the previous 18 games because of injuries.

Hill is averaging 18.8 points and 4.2 assists per game this season for the Jazz and has been instrumental in organizing their offense and spearheading their perimeter defense. It also marks the first time all season that the Jazz have had all 15 players healthy for a game.