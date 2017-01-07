Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/7/2017 5:53 PM

George Hill activated for Utah Jazz

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MINNEAPOLIS -- Utah Jazz point guard George Hill has been medically cleared to play Saturday night against Minnesota after missing the previous three games with a concussion.

The Jazz announced that Hill had passed the league's concussion protocol Saturday. Coach Quin Snyder says Hill the Jazz will likely keep his stretches of game action a little tighter while he gets his conditioning back. He has only played 36 minutes over the previous 18 games because of injuries.

Hill is averaging 18.8 points and 4.2 assists per game this season for the Jazz and has been instrumental in organizing their offense and spearheading their perimeter defense. It also marks the first time all season that the Jazz have had all 15 players healthy for a game.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account