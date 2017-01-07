Letestu scores OT winner, Oilers beat Devils 2-1

New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider blocks a shot as teammates Kyle Quincey (22) and Damon Severson (28) help defend against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) skates against Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera (2), of Slovakia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Associated Press

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT PLAYERS NAME WHO SCORED THE GOAL TO MATTHEW BENNING - Edmonton Oilers left wing Matt Hendricks (23), defenseman Matthew Benning (83) and center Mark Letestu (55) celebrate a goal by Benning against the New Jersey Devils during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. Associated Press

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT PLAYERS NAME WHO SCORED THE GOAL TO MATTHEW BENNING - A shot by Edmonton Oilers Matthew Benning, not pictured, enters the net of New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. Associated Press

New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider, bottom, skates away as Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by Mark Letestu during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. Associated Press

Edmonton Oilers players surround Mark Letestu, center, after he scored the game winning goal against the New Jersey Devils during overtime of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Newark, N.J. The Oilers won 2-1 in overtime. Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. -- Mark Letestu scored a power-play goal at 3:59 of overtime and Cam Talbot stopped 19 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matthew Benning also scored his first NHL goal for the Oilers who improved to 6-1-2 in the last nine.

Cory Schneider made 41 saves and Miles Wood scored for the Devils.

The game featured the first meeting of the clubs since the summer trade that sent defenseman Adam Larsson to Edmonton for left wing Taylor Hall.

Larsson has been a major contributor as Edmonton makes a strong bid reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Hall leads the Devils in scoring despite missing 10 games due to injury. Even with Hall's contribution, New Jersey has been languishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.