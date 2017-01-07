Canadiens beat Maple Leafs for 13th straight time

TORONTO -- Carey Price made 33 saves for his 20th victory of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 13th straight game, 5-3 on Saturday night.
Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lekhonen, Alex Radulov, Nikita Scherbak and Michael McCarron scored for Montreal. The Canadiens finished 4-1-2 on their trip and gave coach Michel Therrien his 400th victory.
James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs last beat Montreal on Jan. 18, 2014, going 0-9-4.
Frederik Andersen gave up five goals on 31 shots for the Leafs. They had a seven-game points streak snapped.