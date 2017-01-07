Canadiens beat Maple Leafs for 13th straight time

hello

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) during the first of period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) gets tripped up by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin (74) and Canadiens center Tomas Plekanec (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) as Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) keeps close during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) as Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) keeps close during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates his goal with teammate Alexander Radulov (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak (42) scores past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) checks Montreal Canadiens left wing Phillip Danault (24) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) crashes into Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman (11) crashes into Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Frederik Gauthier (33) scuffles with Montreal Canadiens right wing Bobby Farnham (44) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Carey Price made 33 saves for his 20th victory of the season and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 13th straight game, 5-3 on Saturday night.

Max Pacioretty, Artturi Lekhonen, Alex Radulov, Nikita Scherbak and Michael McCarron scored for Montreal. The Canadiens finished 4-1-2 on their trip and gave coach Michel Therrien his 400th victory.

James van Riemsdyk, Nazem Kadri and Tyler Bozak scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs last beat Montreal on Jan. 18, 2014, going 0-9-4.

Frederik Andersen gave up five goals on 31 shots for the Leafs. They had a seven-game points streak snapped.