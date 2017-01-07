Breaking News Bar
 
Thousands brave cold for tickets to Obama farewell speech

  • FILE - In this April 7, 2016 file photo, President Barack Obama right, jokes with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel left, while arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. People are expected to line up in frigid temperatures Saturday, Jan. 7, 2016 for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago. Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO -- Thousands of people have lined up in frigid temperatures hoping for tickets to President Barack Obama's farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago.

Tickets are being handed out Saturday morning at McCormick Place, a convention center along Lake Michigan.

Obama plans to speak to supporters there on Tuesday night, carrying on a tradition set in 1796 when George Washington addressed the American people for the last time as president.

Obama has described the event as "a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey."

Tickets are free but had to be picked up in-person. People are lined up around the building in single-digit temperatures.

