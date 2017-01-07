Chicago-area slaying suspect killed in shootout with police

hello

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Authorities say the suspect in a Chicago-area slaying has been killed in a police shootout on a Metra train.

WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2j2o0kZ ) the suspect was killed Friday night on the train after struggling with and firing at officers. Police say they found the suspect on the stopped train at the Lake Cook Road Station in Deerfield.

Police say the suspect shot at officers, who retreated and fired back. Two officers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Officials say about 40 people were on the train at the time of the shootings.

Police say 34-year-old David Murrell was fatally shot Thursday evening inside an SUV in a drug store parking lot in Evergreen Park.

___

Information from: WLS-TV.