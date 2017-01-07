Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 1/7/2017 10:21 AM

Chicago-area slaying suspect killed in shootout with police

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Authorities say the suspect in a Chicago-area slaying has been killed in a police shootout on a Metra train.

WLS-TV reports (http://abc7.ws/2j2o0kZ ) the suspect was killed Friday night on the train after struggling with and firing at officers. Police say they found the suspect on the stopped train at the Lake Cook Road Station in Deerfield.

Police say the suspect shot at officers, who retreated and fired back. Two officers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Officials say about 40 people were on the train at the time of the shootings.

Police say 34-year-old David Murrell was fatally shot Thursday evening inside an SUV in a drug store parking lot in Evergreen Park.

___

Information from: WLS-TV.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account