Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/7/2017 10:46 AM

Mario Soares, Portugal's former president and PM, dies at 92

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LISBON, Portugal -- Mario Soares, a former prime minister and president of Portugal who helped steer his country toward democracy after a 1974 military coup and grew into a global statesman, has died. He was 92.

Portugal's Socialist Party, which Soares once led, said he died Saturday. It did not give further details, but Soares had been hospitalized since Dec. 13.

Soares, a moderate Socialist, returned from 12 years of political exile after the so-called Carnation Revolution toppled Portugal's four-decade dictatorship.

He was elected prime minister and thwarted Communist Party attempts to bring Portugal under Soviet Union influence during the Cold War. Soares eventually helped guide his country from dictatorship to a place in the European Union.

In 1986, he became Portugal's first civilian president in 60 years and served two five-year terms.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account