Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/7/2017 5:39 PM

Illinois man hits 30-gallon mark for blood donations

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MILLSTADT, Ill. -- An 82-year-old Illinois man who gave blood for the first time in the 1950s to help the war effort has hit the 30-gallon mark for donations.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2jfS3VC ) Marvin Skaer donated blood for the 240th time on Thursday at a Red Cross blood drive in Millstadt, near St. Louis. Afterward, Red Cross volunteers gave him a cap and pin to commemorate the milestone.

Skaer says "It's the right thing to do."

His mother took him to donate the first time in 1953, after his brother had been injured in the Korean War. Since then he's donated consistently.

Because of Red Cross rules on how often people may give, a donor would have to give a pint about six times per year for almost 37 years to reach 30 gallons.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account