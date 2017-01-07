Opposition remains as hearing on Libertyville homes to resume

More than three months have passed since a proposal to build 148 houses west of Butterfield Road in Libertyville got its first public hearing, but the concern of nearby residents has not wavered.

If anything, opposition to the Oak Trails development near Lake Street on the village's north end has intensified as the hearing will resume at 7 p.m. Monday at the Libertyville Civic Center, 135 W. Church St.

That's not the usual venue for the village's advisory plan commission to hear proposals, but it has been the site of the public hearings for Roanoke Development Group's request because of the considerable interest.

Roanoke is seeking changes to the comprehensive plan and zoning map, a special use permit and other approvals to proceed with what would be the largest new housing development in Libertyville in 20 years or more. The advisory plan commission will hear details and make a recommendation to the village board.

Whether that will happen Monday is unknown. Revisions have been made to a fiscal impact analysis of the project on local schools and the village, and talks have continued regarding installation of a traffic signal for busy Butterfield Road.

The 40-acre property south and east of Pine Meadow Golf Club is owned by the Catholic Bishop of Chicago and is part of the expansive grounds of the University of St. Mary of the Lake seminary and campus.

Residents of several subdivisions to the north and south have organized and representatives have met three times to discuss concerns and strategy. Plan commissioners and village officials have been peppered with emails and other communications in opposition.

A lengthy list of concerns includes the financial impact of more students on schools, added traffic on Butterfield and neighborhood streets, the safety of children, potential tax increases, and suspect financial projections.

Neighbors also fear housing values will drop as the market is flooded from this and other new residential developments either underway or proposed. They say the long-undeveloped area is the wrong place for a dense subdivision.

"Everyone, I think, is being as fair-minded as they can be," Phil Brown, a retired marketing executive and point man for the neighbors, said of village officials reviewing the proposal. "They ought to know how we feel."

Brown said he will make a PowerPoint presentation regarding project concerns.

"The risk of this whole enterprise is being shouldered by us in the community," he said. "The developer will come and the developer will go."

Roanoke Principal Peter Kyte could not be reached for comment.

In 2010, the village changed its comprehensive plan and created a new housing classification to allow for future development east of the golf course, but it would have to be rezoned to accommodate Roanoke.

@dhmickzawislak