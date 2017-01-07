Breaking News Bar
 
Man fatally shot in Winthrop Harbor

Daily Herald report

A 46-year-old Winthrop Harbor man was fatally shot Friday night in his garage, authorities said Saturday.

The Lake County coroner's office identified the man as Jeffrey S. Lalond.

Winthrop Harbor police were called about 8:45 p.m. Friday to the 3600 block of Creekside Court on a report of shots fired, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

Officers found Lalond with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Winthrop Harbor police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winthrop Harbor police at (847) 872-2131 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

