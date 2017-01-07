Grayslake welcomes Okabe truck parts manufacturer

An international truck parts manufacturer is moving its Vernon Hills operation to Grayslake.

Village board trustees this week granted necessary approvals to Okabe Co. Inc. to build a 130,000-square-foot office and production facility adjacent to the Lake County Fairgrounds. Village officials said construction is expected to begin in the spring.

Okabe purchased 21 acres from the fairgrounds on the north side of Peterson Road near Midlothian Road, Grayslake Mayor Rhett Taylor said.

"We're very glad to have a manufacturing operation moving into the south end of the community," Taylor said.

Standing to benefit the most from the facility are Fremont Elementary District 79 and Mundelein High School District 120. The Okabe property is within the boundaries of both school districts.

Estimates show there will be $152,121 in annual property tax revenue for District 79 and $119,956 for District 120. Annual property tax revenue of $40,865 for the Grayslake Park District and $23,766 for the Grayslake Fire Protection District also are expected.

Okabe, which makes engineered fasteners for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, plans 108,876 square feet for distribution and production and the remaining 21,124 square feet for office space. Okabe will be able to expand the proposed $13 million facility by 210,900 square feet, according to the village.

Grayslake has been seeking major business development for 1,500 acres known as Central Range in the Peterson Road and Route 83 corridor. Okabe will join a FedEx Ground sorting and delivery facility that opened in the corridor in 2011.

Taylor said 50 to 60 employees initially are expected at Okabe Co.

Okabe executive Nada Bursac did not return a message seeking comment Friday. Founded in 1917, Okabe touts $650 million in annual sales and a worldwide workforce of 2,200.

Grayslake's elected officials voted in favor of a zoning classification change from general business to limited industry to accommodate Okabe.