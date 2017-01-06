Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 1/6/2017 10:08 AM

No. 20 Florida promotes Shannon to defensive coordinator

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- No. 20 Florida is sticking with Randy Shannon as its defensive play-caller.

Shannon was promoted to defensive coordinator Friday, assuming the role he held for the Gators' 30-3 victory against 21st-ranked Iowa in the Outback Bowl.

Shannon previously coached linebackers the last two seasons in Gainesville. He also served as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator, although Geoff Collins called plays. Temple hired Collins as its head coach last month.

Coach Jim McElwain says Shannon "has been a big part of our success over the last two years. It's been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players, and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches."

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

