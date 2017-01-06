Breaking News Bar
 
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill practices on limited basis

Associated Press
DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is practicing Friday on a limited basis, an indication he might be available next week if his team advances to the second round of the playoffs.

The practice was Tannehill's first since he was sidelined against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 with a sprained left knee. He has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, and 10-year veteran Matt Moore will make his first playoff start.

If the Dolphins win, they'll play at New England on Jan. 14. Moore is 2-1 as Tannehill's replacement.

Tannehill has never played in the postseason, and Sunday's playoff game will be Miami's first since 2008.

