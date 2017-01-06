Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/6/2017 1:02 PM

Steelers TE Green misses practice, questionable for Dolphins

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Ladarius Green sat out practice on Friday, putting his availability for Sunday's playoff game against Miami in doubt.

Coach Mike Tomlin held Green out of practice after expressing concern about Green's performance in practice on Thursday. Green missed Pittsburgh's final two regular season games after being put in the concussion protocol following a helmet-to-helmet hit against Cincinnati on Dec. 18.

Tomlin said Friday "we didn't get the type of results we wanted" from Green and that Green remains in the concussion protocol.

Green spent the first eight weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from ankle surgery. He returned against Dallas and caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in six games.

Jesse James will likely start against the Dolphins if Green can't go.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account