Candeto to coach Georgia Tech's quarterbacks, B-backs

ATLANTA -- Craig Candeto, who played quarterback for Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson at Navy, has been hired as the Yellow Jackets' quarterbacks coach.

Candeto, who also will coach B-backs, was Georgia Tech's assistant director of football operations in 2016. He spent three seasons as head coach at Capital University, a Division III school in Columbus, Ohio. He was an assistant at The Citadel from 2011-12.

The 34-year-old Candeto replaces Bryan Cook, now the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern.

Johnson says Candeto brings a familiarity of Georgia Tech's spread-option offense "as a coach and a player."

