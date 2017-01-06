Breaking News Bar
 
Travis Snider agrees to minor league deal with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Free agent outfielder Travis Snider has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will attend big league spring training.

Snider, whose deal was announced Friday, didn't appear in the major leagues last season. He hit .244 with 54 homers in 630 games from 2008-15 with Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

His most extensive action came in 2014 when he hit .264 in 140 games for the Pirates. Current Rangers manager Jeff Banister was then on Pittsburgh's staff.

A first-round draft pick by Toronto in 2006, the 28-year-old Snider hit .245 with three homers in 84 games last year for Kansas City's Triple-A Omaha team.

