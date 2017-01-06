Breaking News Bar
 
Packers' Rollins out, Randall questionable

Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers say Quinten Rollins will not play in their NFC wild-card game on Sunday against the New York Giants after the cornerback was evaluated this week for a concussion.

However Green Bay's battered secondary might get Damarious Randall back from a knee injury.

Randall was listed as questionable for the Giants game. The second-year cornerback was a full participant in the team's last practice on Thursday.

The Packers practice again on Saturday. Both Randall and Rollins, who also has a neck injury, were hurt last week against Detroit.

Green Bay's defense will be tested by the Giants' receiving trio of Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz.

Joe Thomas, the Packers' best inside linebacker on coverage, is also questionable with a back injury, along with outside linebacker Nick Perry (hand).

Listed as questionable on offense were: receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), who missed the past two games; and starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga (abdomen), who got hurt against the Lions.

