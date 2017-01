Phoenix Suns waive guard John Jenkins

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns waived guard John Jenkins on Friday.

Jenkins averaged 1.8 points and 3.3 minutes in four appearances this season, and averaged 5.0 points and 13.0 minutes in 22 games with the Suns last season.

The 6-foot-4 former Vanderbilt guard also has played for Atlanta and Dallas in his five-year NBA career. He has career averages of 5.1 points and 12.8 minutes.