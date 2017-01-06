Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/6/2017 9:20 PM

Marchessault, Panthers beat Predators 2-1

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) is checked by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

    Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) is checked by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
    Associated Press

  • Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

    Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
    Associated Press

  • Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) prepares to stop a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

    Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) prepares to stop a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
    Associated Press

  • Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) collides with Florida Panthers center Jared McCann (90) and Colton Sceviour during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.

    Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) collides with Florida Panthers center Jared McCann (90) and Colton Sceviour during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla.
    Associated Press

 
By PAUL GEREFFI
Associated Press
 
 

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.

Greg McKegg also scored for the Panthers, and Jaromir Jagr got his 1,137th career assist on Marchessault's 12th goal of the season.

The Panthers held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the shooting earlier in the day at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The arena was darkened and the airport code FLL was illuminated on the scoreboard.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account