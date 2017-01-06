Marchessault, Panthers beat Predators 2-1

hello

Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) collides with Florida Panthers center Jared McCann (90) and Colton Sceviour during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) prepares to stop a shot during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Colton Sceviour (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

Florida Panthers defenseman Jason Demers (55) is checked by Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Sunrise, Fla. Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Marchessault scored in the third period, James Reimer made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night.

Greg McKegg also scored for the Panthers, and Jaromir Jagr got his 1,137th career assist on Marchessault's 12th goal of the season.

The Panthers held a moment of silence before the game for the victims of the shooting earlier in the day at the Fort Lauderdale airport. The arena was darkened and the airport code FLL was illuminated on the scoreboard.