Women's Top 25 Capsules

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Freshman Chanelle Molina scored a career-high 33 points and Washington State upset No. 9 UCLA 82-73 on Friday night.

Washington State (7-8, 2-2 Pac-12) outscored the Bruins 31-21 in the fourth quarter to win their second game in a row after losing six straight.

Jordin Canada had 19 points and Monique Billings added 18 for UCLA (11-3, 2-1. The Bruins had won three straight.

UCLA was undone by 34 percent shooting, while the Cougars shot 52 percent.

NO. 16 OREGON STATE 66, NO. 20 CALIFORNIA 56

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Mikayla Pivec scored a career-high 19 points and Oregon State beat California for its 11th straight victory.

Pivec made 8 of 13 shots including her one 3-point attempt. Breanna Brown added 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Beavers (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12). Kristine Anigwe scored 26 points to lead for Cal (13-2, 1-2). The Bears have lost two straight.

NO. 19 ARIZONA STATE 66, UTAH 44

SALT LAKE CITY -- Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 Arizona State used a 22-5 first quarter to rout Utah 66-44 on Friday night.

Dornstauder was 6 of 14 from the floor, and Reili Richardson added 10 points and five assists for the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12). Tanaeya Boclair had 17 points for Utah (12-2, 1-2).