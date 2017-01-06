Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/6/2017 7:00 AM

A traditional end to an unconventional presidential election

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2016, file photo. the American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol dome at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington. The end of the 2016 presidential election is at hand. A joint session of Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2017, a traditional ending to a most unconventional presidential election.

    FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2016, file photo. the American flag flies in front of the U.S. Capitol dome at sunset on Capitol Hill in Washington. The end of the 2016 presidential election is at hand. A joint session of Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2017, a traditional ending to a most unconventional presidential election.
    Associated Press

 
By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- A joint session of Congress is set to count the Electoral College votes, a traditional ending to a most unconventional presidential election.

Barring something bizarre happening, Republican Donald Trump will be declared the winner at Friday's session. He will be sworn in on Jan. 20.

All 538 electors met in their respective state capitals in December to cast their votes. A tally by The Associated Press showed Trump with 304 votes and Democrat Hillary Clinton with 227. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

Trump won even though Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes.

His election has generated much angst among Democrats and others who oppose the billionaire businessman. But they have been powerless to change the outcome.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account