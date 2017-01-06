Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
posted: 1/6/2017 7:00 AM

Driver gets 15 years for killing worker in construction zone

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A man has been given 15 years in prison for killing a worker in an eastern Iowa highway construction zone.

Nineteen-year-old Sebon Reese was sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court in Davenport. He'd pleaded guilty to eluding and vehicular homicide.

Officials say a deputy spotted Reese's speeding car Sept. 1 on U.S. Highway 61 near Blue Grass. His car entered a work zone before the deputy could pull it over. Investigators say Reese tried to exit the highway but careened into the construction area, hitting 62-year-old Willie Holley, of Rock Island, Illinois. Holley was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Reese's 1-year-old sister was in the car.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account