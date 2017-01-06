Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/6/2017 7:18 AM

Fischer's, longtime Belleville restaurant, to close

Associated Press
BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- After 76 years, a well-known restaurant is closing in Belleville.

Fischer's Restaurant will stop serving filet mignon and other popular dishes next month. General manager Corea Buck tells the Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2ijhDJ9 ) that the restaurant has been struggling, due to competition and other factors.

Co-owner Annette Allan says informing employees Thursday was probably the worst day of her life, next to the death of her father, longtime restaurant owner Kenny Fischer. He died a year ago at age 84.

Diners flocked to Fischer's after hearing the news. Jill Kraus ordered filet mignon and reminisced about her many meals. She says, "There isn't anything that isn't good."

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

