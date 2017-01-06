Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
Monroe County inmates to get use of tablets for video visits

Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Monroe County Correctional Center is getting a technology infusion too boost opportunities for inmates to visit with family and friends.

The Bloomington Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2hYbIx1 ) reports inmates will get to use tablets for video chats with people outside the jail. The chats will be subject to per-minute charges, restrictions and surveillance.

County Sheriff Braid Swain says it's affordable. The tablets will cost 15 cents a minute to use, compared with 24 cents a minute for phone calls.

The sheriff's office has a contract for the tablets at no cost because the company will make its profits from charging for tablet use. There'll be over two dozen tablets at the jail.

Inmates will also be able to rent movies and play video games, for a charge. Search engines won't be available.

