Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 1/6/2017 6:09 PM

Chance the Rapper joins board of Chicago history museum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper is joining the board of a prominent African American history museum in Chicago.

The DuSable Museum of African American History on Friday announced several new board of trustee members, including the Chicago artist named Chancelor Bennett.

Museum CEO Perri Irmer tells The Chicago Tribune that the rapper's leadership on the board will help attract young people.

The museum also cited the 23-year-old's work promoting racial justice and his anti-violence efforts.

The rapper has been critical of Chicago leaders' response to violence in the city. In November, Bennett hosted a concert in a Chicago park and led a march to the polls to encourage people to vote.

The museum on Chicago's South Side was founded in 1961.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account