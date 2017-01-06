Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/6/2017 6:28 PM

Fiat Chrysler recalls 100K vehicles to fix Takata air bags

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DETROIT -- Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 100,000 older trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The recall includes mainly passenger but some driver air bags in certain 2009 Chrysler Aspen and Dodge Durango SUVs, some 2010 Ram 3500 chassis cabs, and certain 2005-2009 Ram 2500 pickups.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion designed to inflate the air bags in a crash. But Takata inflators can explode with too much force when exposed to prolonged heat and humidity and hurl shrapnel into vehicles. As many as 16 people have been killed worldwide and about 180 have been injured. Fiat Chrysler says it knows of no injuries involving this group of recalled vehicles.

Dealers will replace the inflators with parts made by another company. Fiat Chrysler says the driver-side replacement air bags are now available, but the passenger-side air bags won't be available until spring.

Owners will get letters starting Jan. 12.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account