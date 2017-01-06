Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Larry Lato of Lisle

A little over two weeks ago I was able to attend and shoot the Illumination Show at the Morton Arboretum for my first time. That evening it was snowing fairly hard and even though I brought 3 lenses with me, I only was able to shoot with the previously mounted Tamron 24-70. The weather prevented any lens change while out on the 1 mile show path and my Opteka Rain/Elements cover came in handy. Even though the snow presented a challenge it also provided some beautiful scenes and overall I was pleased with the outcome.