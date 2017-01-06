Winning images of our weekly photo contest

A red-tailed hawk waits for prey near Lake Arlington in November 2016.
Pawel Los of Wheeling
A very clear view of the Milky Way in the night sky near Bridgeport, Calif. in October 2016. The picture was captured using a Nikon D750 and a 24 mm lens with a 20 second exposure.
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach
The clouds and Dufi Valley are reflected in the still waters of Tal-y-Llyn Lake in Wales in the United Kingdom last October.
Del Reynolds of Gurnee
A gate to the beach on Cape Cod at Falmouth, Mass. on December 28.
Mary Loranger of Prospect Heights
The reflections of a red neon sign make abstract patterns on two cars at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Ind. in December of 2016.
Ken Juranek of Des Plaines
This photo is of my 5 day old grandson, Harvey, face timing with his Great Grandparents for the first time. He was not impressed.
Todd Bavery of Geneva
Sparrows line the top of a fence in a Lake Zurich backyard during the winter.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
Hornet's Nest in Winter with snow covering the nest is profiled against bright blue sky background providing colorful contrast. The nest is shown to be well balanced at the end of this delicate branch. Photo taken at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.
Pat (Dushyant) Patel of Glen Ellyn
A little over two weeks ago I was able to attend and shoot the Illumination Show at the Morton Arboretum for my first time. That evening it was snowing fairly hard and even though I brought 3 lenses with me, I only was able to shoot with the previously mounted Tamron 24-70. The weather prevented any lens change while out on the 1 mile show path and my Opteka Rain/Elements cover came in handy. Even though the snow presented a challenge it also provided some beautiful scenes and overall I was pleased with the outcome.
Larry Lato of Lisle
I took this picture of my dogs during training near Knik, Alaska. The challenges are that all the dogs and I must work as a team.
Charley Bejna of Addison
My husband and I decided to start the new year off yesterday by stopping by the Carpentersville Dam to see if we could get a glimpse of an Eagle. Although we didn't see an eagle this time, we did enjoy the beautiful scenery while we were there.
Paulette Novalinski of Carpentersville
I took this photo while in Toronto this past week.
Kelsey Kaplan of St. Charles