posted: 1/6/2017 1:00 AM

Dawn Patrol: Why do youths post bad behavior online?

  • This image from a video that was broadcast live on Facebook and later posted on Vidme shows a frame in which a Crystal Lake man, right, is assaulted in Chicago.

  • play this video Crystal Lake teen beaten

Sara Hooker
 
Lee Filas
 
 

Why do youths post videos of bad behavior online?

Young adults in a digitally connected world could be tempted by social, mental and behavioral reasons to display their most sinister actions online, as was the case with a video discovered by Chicago police showing the torture of a Crystal Lake man with a mental illness. Full story.

Memorial service planned for Trevon Johnson

As family and friends prepare to remember and bury Trevon Johnson, the 17-year-old Villa Park-area teen shot and killed by a DuPage County sheriff's deputy, they say they still have many questions. Johnson's uncle, the Rev. Alfonzo Singletary of the Tabernacle of Hope Church of God in Christ in Chicago, said they are finalizing plans for a Sunday afternoon memorial service at the church, 1233 W. 109th Place in Chicago, and for a Jan. 14 funeral service at Hope Community Advent Christian Church, 5900 W. Iowa St. in Chicago. Full story.

Waukegan teen ordered held on $3 million bail

A Waukegan man charged with killing a 17-year-old boy during an argument in November is being held in Lake County jail on $3 million bail. Willie C. Jackson, 18, of the 400 block of 10th Street in Waukegan, was ordered held after his appearance yesterday in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland. Full story.

Elgin father and son charged with planning to sell cocaine

An Elgin father and son are accused of possessing a half pound of cocaine and other drugs they planned to sell, according to prosecutors and court records. Travis Charles, 58, and Travis A. Charles, 34, both of the 600 block of Slade Avenue, were arrested after the North Central Narcotics Task Force, a unit of the state police, executed a search warrant Wednesday night. Full story.

Man admits recording former girlfriend in Palatine

A Winnetka man who police say hid a small recording device in the Palatine home of a woman he once dated pleaded guilty to unlawful videotaping Thursday. Full story.

Is Rondo's time with Bulls really done?

While the Bulls continued their regular-season mastery of the Cleveland Cavaliers -- 5-1 in the last six games -- a couple of questions should be addressed. Mainly, will Rajon Rondo ever play for the Bulls again and are they a better team with Rondo on the bench? Read beat writer Mike McGraw's take here.

The Blackhawks celebrate Patrick Kane's winning goal in overtime against the Sabres on Thursday night.
The Blackhawks celebrate Patrick Kane's winning goal in overtime against the Sabres on Thursday night. - Associated Press
Blackhawks defeat Sabres in OT

Patrick Kane scored 56 seconds into overtime as the Blackhawks escaped with a 4-3 victory Thursday night over Buffalo at the United Center. Read beat writer John Dietz's take here.

