Shot fired in Wadsworth armed robbery

Lake County sheriff's office officials say this is a surveillance photo of an armed robbery Thursday evening at the Tobacco Outlet in Wadsworth. Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

Lake County sheriff's police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wadsworth store, where a shot was fired but no one was hurt.

The robbery was reported Thursday about 7:05 p.m. at the Tobacco Outlet, 41474 N. Route 41. The preliminary investigation shows a man wearing a mask and armed with a handgun entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said in a news release Friday.

Before fleeing, the offender ordered the clerk to lay on the ground and fired a shot at the employee but missed, the release stated.

The offender was wearing a black hat, dark jacket, jeans, black shoes, gloves, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.