Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 1/6/2017 10:25 AM

Shot fired in Wadsworth armed robbery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Lake County sheriff's office officials say this is a surveillance photo of an armed robbery Thursday evening at the Tobacco Outlet in Wadsworth.

    Lake County sheriff's office officials say this is a surveillance photo of an armed robbery Thursday evening at the Tobacco Outlet in Wadsworth.
    Courtesy of Lake County sheriff's office

 
Daily Herald report

Lake County sheriff's police are investigating an armed robbery at a Wadsworth store, where a shot was fired but no one was hurt.

The robbery was reported Thursday about 7:05 p.m. at the Tobacco Outlet, 41474 N. Route 41. The preliminary investigation shows a man wearing a mask and armed with a handgun entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said in a news release Friday.

Before fleeing, the offender ordered the clerk to lay on the ground and fired a shot at the employee but missed, the release stated.

The offender was wearing a black hat, dark jacket, jeans, black shoes, gloves, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account