Bolingbrook man killed in one-car crash on I-55

hello

A Bolingbrook man was killed in a one-car crash early Friday morning on I-55 near Route 83, state police said.

The man has been identified as 21-year-old Francisco Vieyra, Jr.

Police say Vieyra was traveling south on I-55 near Willowbrook around 12:30 a.m. when he lost control of a 2006 Volkswagen, crashed into a guard rail and drove into a ditch.

The investigation is ongoing.