Commissioner's Trophy headed to Naperville

Naperville-area Cubs fans can get a quick peek at their World Series trophy Saturday when it's on display for two hours at city hall.

The Commissioner's Trophy will be available for viewing and pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the municipal center, 400 S. Eagle St.

City officials have been told to expect "thousands" as they prepare to filter as many fans as possible through the line.

"We're making preparations for crowds because we think it's going to draw not only lots of people from Naperville, but from other suburbs as well," spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said Friday.

"We have been working, since the Cubs reached out to us before Christmas to scout a location and arrange the date and time," she said. "Ever since we've locked in the date and time, we're treating this as a really special event."

LaCloche said Naperville was selected because of its size.

"The Cubs thought Naperville would be a great spot. We totally agree. We seem to be a place where things happen and we know how to draw a crowd, so we're excited about it," she said.

The city is expecting some fans to be excited enough to camp outside to be first in line.

"We think having people camping outside is a possibility," she said. "But we want to make it perfectly clear that the city is not providing any shelter. The building will open at 7 a.m."

Once the doors open, the first 325 people in line will sit in the council meeting chambers and the line will wrap through the building from there.

After Saturday's Naperville appearance, the trophy will be stopping at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Lecture Hall on the main level of the building, 201 Schaumburg Court.

The tour, which is presented by State Farm, will take the team's first World Series trophy all around the Midwest.

The trophy was created in 1967. Before then, World Series winners did not receive one.

It takes Tiffany & Co. master artisans more than three months and more than 200 troy ounces of sterling silver to create the trophy, which is 24 inches tall -- not including the base -- and 11 inches across. It weighs about 30 pounds.

For more information on the trophy tour, visit cubs.com/trophytour.