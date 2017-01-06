No bail for four suspects in torture case

hello

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; (clockwise from upper left) Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago, face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. | Chicago Police Department Chicago Police Department

Four defendants who authorities say tortured a Crystal Lake teen and streamed the hourslong attack live on Facebook were ordered held without bail Friday.

Jordan Hill, 18, who police say is from Carpentersville; Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, both 18, of Chicago; and Brittany's sister Tanishia Covington, 24, also of Chicago, were charged with aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and residential burglary in an attack Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called "reprehensible."

The African American defendants -- who authorities say beat and kicked the bound Caucasian teen -- reportedly shouted racial slurs during the attack, leading authorities to charge them with a hate crime.

If convicted, they face up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the teen, who has a mental illness, met up with his acquaintance Hill the afternoon of New Year's Eve at a McDonald's at Schaumburg and Barrington roads near the Streamwood border. The teen called his parents about 9:30 p.m. New Year's Eve asking them to pick him up at a friend's house. The teen's mother was on her way to pick him up when he called back to tell her he would be spending the night at his friend's house, according to a missing-person report his parents later filed with Streamwood police.

The mother missed a call from him the next morning and her return call went unanswered. Two days later, on Tuesday, Chicago police officers found him wandering with Hill in the 3400 block of West Lexington Avenue, bloodied and disoriented and wearing an inside-out tank top, shorts and sandals.

Prosecutors say Hill and the teen on Tuesday morning went to a Chicago apartment where the Covington sisters lived. There, say police, the teen was tied up for four or five hours while the defendants beat and kicked him and forced him to drink toilet water.

At one point during the ordeal, the Covington's downstairs neighbor complained about the noise and threatened to call police. The sisters retaliated, say police, by kicking in the woman's door and taking an item from her apartment. That created a diversion for the teen to escape, police said.

The teen and Hill knew each other from attending school together in Aurora, police said. Carpentersville authorities say they do not believe Hill lives in that town. His grandmother, Michelle Ludington, said Hill had lived with her in Streamwood for a time ending about two months ago. She told Streamwood police on Monday that she thought Hill was staying in Carpentersville.

The teenage victim was treated at a hospital and released.