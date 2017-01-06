Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 1/6/2017 6:58 PM

BMI removes Kim Burrell from gospel trailblazers event

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The performing rights organization BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Kim Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A statement from BMI released Friday said Burrell will no longer be honored and she was asked not to attend their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for Jan. 14 in Atlanta.

The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

TV host Ellen DeGeneres also uninvited Burrell from appearing on her show, where she was scheduled to sing "I See Victory" with Pharrell Williams from the soundtrack of the new movie "Hidden Figures."

Messages seeking comment from Burrell were not immediately returned.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account