Dining events: 5 courses, 4 beers at Emmett's next beer dinner

Emmett's brewmaster beer dinner

Join Emmett's brewmaster for a special beer dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The evening includes five courses, four beers and a brewery tour. The dinner menu involves pan-seared sea bass, beef consommé soup, cranberry-orange sorbet, grilled pork lollipop and walnut bourbon apple tarte tatin. Beers include the Little White Lie Belgian Wit, Monastery Hill German Bock, Blitzkreig German Altbier and End of Days Barleywine. It costs $60 per person. Emmett's Brewing Company is at 128 W. Main St., West Dundee. (847) 428-4500 or emmettsbrewingco.com.

Bricks' pizza of the month

January tastes delicious at Bricks Wood Fired Pizza Cafe where this month's featured pizza is the peppedew and pepperoni. It's a garlic and oil-based pizza with a house blend of cheeses, caramelized red onions, peppedew peppers, pepperoni and fresh basil. A 12-inch pie goes for $13.20. Bricks Wood Fired Pizza Cafe has suburban locations in Lombard, Wheaton, Mount Prospect and Naperville. Brickswoodfiredpizza.com.

Rookies' dollar dogs and burgers

Rookies' Pub says Happy New Year with hot dogs and hamburgers for $1 throughout the month of January. Dine-in only. Not valid with other offers. Beverage purchase required. Toppings extra. Hot dogs cost $1.50 at the Elgin location. Rookies' has locations in St. Charles, Hoffman Estates, Elgin and Huntley. Rookiespub.com.