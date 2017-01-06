5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

A flea market, an animal expo and a basketball game where you can drink beer with your beagle are among this weekend's eclectic offerings. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.
Zurko Antiques and Flea Market
Search for collectibles, antiques and vintage goods at the Zurko Antiques and Flea Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
All Animal Expo
See reptiles, birds, ferrets, hedgehogs, puppies and more at the All Animal Expo in Building 1 of the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Guests can purchase animal supplies such as food, cages, tanks, toys and bedding. $5; free for kids 10 and younger (with a paying adult). Free parking. (630) 533-0181 or allanimalexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Barks & Beers Windy City Bulls game
Sample brews with your dogs at the Barks & Beers event at a Windy City Bulls basketball game versus the Canadian Raptors 905 on Saturday at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $17-$70. The Windy City Bulls are part of the NBA development league. (847) 649-2270 or searscentre.com or windycity.dleague.nba.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
'Beatlerama'
Enjoy your favorite Beatles hits when the tribute show "Beatlerama" makes a one-night-only return on Saturday to the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $25. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com or beatlerama.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.
Elgin Symphony Orchestra
Hear violinist Angelo Xiang Yu as the guest soloist performing Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for a two-concert bill, which also includes Stravinsky's "Octet" and Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony No. 3 under conductor Andrew Grams at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.