5 things to do in the suburbs this weekend

hello

A variety of animals will be on hand at the All Animal Expo Saturday, Jan. 7, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. Courtesy of All Animal Expo

Bring your dog to see the Windy City Bulls play at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates as part of the Barks & Beers event on Saturday, Jan. 7. Courtesy of Windy City Bulls

A flea market, an animal expo and a basketball game where you can drink beer with your beagle are among this weekend's eclectic offerings. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Zurko Antiques and Flea Market

Search for collectibles, antiques and vintage goods at the Zurko Antiques and Flea Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $7; free for kids 12 and younger. zurkopromotions.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

All Animal Expo

See reptiles, birds, ferrets, hedgehogs, puppies and more at the All Animal Expo in Building 1 of the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Guests can purchase animal supplies such as food, cages, tanks, toys and bedding. $5; free for kids 10 and younger (with a paying adult). Free parking. (630) 533-0181 or allanimalexpo.com. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Barks & Beers Windy City Bulls game

Sample brews with your dogs at the Barks & Beers event at a Windy City Bulls basketball game versus the Canadian Raptors 905 on Saturday at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $17-$70. The Windy City Bulls are part of the NBA development league. (847) 649-2270 or searscentre.com or windycity.dleague.nba.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

'Beatlerama'

Enjoy your favorite Beatles hits when the tribute show "Beatlerama" makes a one-night-only return on Saturday to the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $25. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com or beatlerama.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Hear violinist Angelo Xiang Yu as the guest soloist performing Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for a two-concert bill, which also includes Stravinsky's "Octet" and Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony No. 3 under conductor Andrew Grams at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.