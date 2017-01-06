Arlington Heights Animal Hospital to add on

Arlington Heights Animal Hospital got permission this week to construct a 664-square-foot building addition to make more room for animal boarding.

The village board unanimously approved the veterinarian's request for a land use variation and other zoning at 412 W. Algonquin Road.

The addition will have new, larger animal cages and runs, while a portion of the existing single-story, 6,104-square-foot building is being remodeled into a larger surgical suite and treatment area, according to Mike Mattys, project architect. The maximum number of animals boarded at the facility -- 102 -- is expected to stay the same.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring.