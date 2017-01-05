Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 1/5/2017 7:46 AM

No worries about TV blackout for Packers playoff game

Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Even though the Green Bay Packers haven't sold out Lambeau Field for Sunday's playoff game, fans at home won't have to worry about a TV blackout, as in the past.

Three years ago, businesses bought about 3,000 tickets to avoid a TV blackout when the Packers hosted a wild card game against the 49ers. Since then the NFL has suspended the blackout rule.

John Schmidt, of Schmitty's Tickets, tells WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2iLIt03 ) the fact a couple thousand tickets remain unsold is typical for a January game when many fans would rather watch the game indoors. And Schmidt says another factor is the Packers weren't playing as well when the playoff offer was made to season ticket holders earlier in the season.

Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

