Florida CB Tabor leaving school early for NFL draft

Associated Press
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida cornerback Jalen Tabor has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Tabor, a junior from Washington, D.C., made his announcement on The Players' Tribune on Thursday, writing "it's an exciting time for me. I've decided to do what's best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams."

Tabor was widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the country this season and likely will be one of the first ones selected in the NFL draft in late April.

He had 33 tackles, four interceptions and a sack for the Gators (9-4), who already lost cornerback Quincy Wilson, offensive tackle David Sharpe and linebacker Alex Anzalone to the pros.

Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley also is expected to leave school early.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

