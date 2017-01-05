South Texas prosecutor sworn in wearing Cowboys jersey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- A newly elected prosecutor in South Texas wore a Dallas Cowboys jersey during a private swearing-in ceremony on a game day.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times (http://bit.ly/2iFpy6p ) reports Nueces (nyoo-AY'-sis) County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez wore a No. 11 jersey on Sunday, as Philadelphia beat Dallas 27-13.

Gonzalez, who's a fan of wide receiver Cole Beasley, later tweeted a photo of himself wearing the jersey.

Gonzalez says he's received some criticism for wearing the jersey while being officially sworn in by a judge, before friends and family, but says he has complete respect for the office.

The former defense attorney plans to wear more formal attire during his public swearing-in courthouse ceremony on Jan. 12 in Corpus Christi.

But Gonzalez also says he might wear a Cowboys tie.

