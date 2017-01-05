Breaking News Bar
 
Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has surgery to repair sports hernia

By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is having surgery to repair a sports hernia that contributed to a groin injury he sustained this past season.

The Bills confirmed on Thursday that Taylor was having an operation shortly after the quarterback posted photos of himself in a hospital gown on his Snapchat account. The Bills said they were informed on Wednesday of Taylor's decision to have surgery after he met with William Meyers, a Philadelphia-area-based sports hernia specialist.


Taylor previously said he intended to get a second medical opinion this week on the severity of the injury. He went 7-8 this season and was benched in Buffalo's 30-10 season-ending loss at the New York Jets last weekend.

Taylor first appeared on the Bills injury report with a groin injury in the week leading up to a game at Oakland on Dec. 4.

The operation comes at a time when the second-year starter's future is uncertain in Buffalo.

In restructuring his contract this year and signing him to a five-year contract extension in August, the Bills retained the right to opt out of the deal by March. Next season's portion of the contract, worth about $30 million including bonuses, is guaranteed if Taylor is unable to pass his physical.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

