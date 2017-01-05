Breaking News Bar
 
UCLA grabs Michigan's Jedd Fisch as offensive coordinator

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- UCLA has hired Michigan assistant Jedd Fisch as its new offensive coordinator.

Bruins coach Jim Mora announced the deal Thursday.

Fisch spent the past two seasons as Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh's passing game coordinator, quarterbacks coach and receivers coach. He also is a veteran NFL assistant who most recently served as the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator in 2013-14.

Fisch didn't call the plays at Michigan. He should have control over the defense-minded Mora's offense, which will have promising quarterback Josh Rosen at the controls.

Fisch replaces Kennedy Polamalu, who was fired shortly after the Bruins completed their 4-8 season. Polamalu spent just one season in charge of UCLA's offense, failing to build a run-based scheme with a struggling offensive line.

